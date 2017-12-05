Landfall holiday marketplace seeks to raise funds, Christmas spirit

By Jana Mackin

Contributing Writer

The spirit of Saint Nick will grace the Nicklaus Clubhouse at the Country Club of Landfall on Tuesday for the Landfall Foundation’s fifth-annual holiday shopping marketplace and extravaganza. The four-hour event will feature goodies and gifts from about 45 high vendors, as organizers said this Landfall Foundation fundraiser would jump start the Christmas spirit, meet any holiday needs and benefit a worthy cause.

“Anyone can come,” said Beth Adams, foundation board member, explaining that a percentage of the purchases will help the needy in the Greater Wilmington Area. She explained that event chairs Catherine Bonnette and Carol Earey have selected vendors with a wide range of gifts for all ages, including jewelry, home and holiday décor, children’s toys, men’s gifts, gift baskets, clothing, and other gifts.

With Christmas music, decorations, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar/drink even the family Scrooge should get festive. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle with a $10 buy in and winner takes half the pot. Tickets are $20 with registration and percentages of purchases to benefit the Foundation’s non-profit organizations and charities. The event runs from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

“There’s no bah humbug at the holiday market. You can get in the Christmas spirit and jump start your shopping, supporting local businesses and giving back to the community,” she said.

Since its inception in 1995, the foundation has raised and contributed more than $4 million to Wilmington non-profit organizations. In 2017 more than $300,000 was awarded to 74 Wilmington area non-profit organizations. More than 550 people attended last year’s holiday marketplace, raising more than $19,000 for the Foundation which was formed to assist greater Wilmington area non-profit organizations. Grants are awarded in the areas of arts, education, health and welfare. Such organizations are often underfunded and need monies to continue to address community needs, said Landfall officials.

“It’s very festive, dressy casual,” said Elena Cazeault, vendor and owner of Wrightsville Red. “It’s gets you in the holiday spirit and makes for a festive holiday shopping experience.”

Marketplace organizers are hoping for shopper to bring Santa size bags to fill with gift for any and all occasions.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get gifts whether for the holidays, Christmas, Hanukkah, birthdays even Mother’s Day,’ said vendor Sharon Chadwick, The Best of Everything shop.

“It’s a great show. Everybody does a wonderful job. So go ahead and stock up if you have a gift closet. And it benefits so many worthy causes.”