Trending
Lumina News
You are at:»»Watermans Brewing Company Brew Year’s Eve 2017 Beer Pairing – Sponsored

Watermans Brewing Company Brew Year’s Eve 2017 Beer Pairing – Sponsored

0
By on Lifestyles

Watermans Brewing Company Brew Year’s Eve 2017 Beer Pairing

 

 

1st course

Sandblaster- American Blonde Ale

Very Dry And Quick Finishing, Light Straw Color, Slightly Earthy, Peppery, And Fruity Aromas

Salad

Arugula, Pears, Walnuts, Shaved Parmesan, Pear-blonde Ale Vinaigrette

 

2nd course

Knotthead- Esb

Classic English Malt Forward Style, Caramel, Medium Body, Nutty, Hints Of Stone Fruit

Soup

Smoked Pork, Collards, And Black Eyed Peas

 

3rd course

Abundant Sunshine- Ipa

West Coast Style, Assertively Hopped, Grapefruit Pith, Sweet Sap, Lemon Oil, Candied Peach

Appetizer

Bay Scallop Ceviche, Corn Tortillas, Hops Salt, Citrus Zest

 

4th course

Sweet Sienna Brown- Brown Ale

English Brown Ale With 160lbs Of Roasted Nc Sweet Potatoes, Fresh Sage And Thyme Infused In The Mash, And Charred Sweet Potato Skins And Brown Sugar In The Kettle

Entrée

Maple Glazed Pork Belly, Sweet Potato Puree, Fried Sage

 

5th course

Moonlit Descent- Imperial Chocolate Rye Float

Heavy Layers Of Rye Spice, Brown Sugar, And Chocolate From Highly Roasted Grains, Aged On Nc Roasted Cacao Nibs

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Rye Cookie, Chocolate-rye Syrup, Roasted Cacao Nibs, Mint

Copyright 2017 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann