Watermans Brewing Company Brew Year’s Eve 2017 Beer Pairing – Sponsored

Wat ermans Brewing Company Brew Year’s Eve 2017 Beer Pairing

1st course

Sandblaster- American Blonde Ale

Very Dry And Quick Finishing, Light Straw Color, Slightly Earthy, Peppery, And Fruity Aromas

Salad

Arugula, Pears, Walnuts, Shaved Parmesan, Pear-blonde Ale Vinaigrette

2nd course

Knotthead- Esb

Classic English Malt Forward Style, Caramel, Medium Body, Nutty, Hints Of Stone Fruit

Soup

Smoked Pork, Collards, And Black Eyed Peas

3rd course

Abundant Sunshine- Ipa

West Coast Style, Assertively Hopped, Grapefruit Pith, Sweet Sap, Lemon Oil, Candied Peach

Appetizer

Bay Scallop Ceviche, Corn Tortillas, Hops Salt, Citrus Zest

4th course

Sweet Sienna Brown- Brown Ale

English Brown Ale With 160lbs Of Roasted Nc Sweet Potatoes, Fresh Sage And Thyme Infused In The Mash, And Charred Sweet Potato Skins And Brown Sugar In The Kettle

Entrée

Maple Glazed Pork Belly, Sweet Potato Puree, Fried Sage

5th course

Moonlit Descent- Imperial Chocolate Rye Float

Heavy Layers Of Rye Spice, Brown Sugar, And Chocolate From Highly Roasted Grains, Aged On Nc Roasted Cacao Nibs

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Rye Cookie, Chocolate-rye Syrup, Roasted Cacao Nibs, Mint