Watermans Brewing Company Brew Year’s Eve 2017 Beer Pairing – Sponsored

Watermans Brewing Company Brew Year’s Eve 2017 Beer Pairing
1st course
Sandblaster- American Blonde Ale
Very Dry And Quick Finishing, Light Straw Color, Slightly Earthy, Peppery, And Fruity Aromas
Salad
Arugula, Pears, Walnuts, Shaved Parmesan, Pear-blonde Ale Vinaigrette
2nd course
Knotthead- Esb
Classic English Malt Forward Style, Caramel, Medium Body, Nutty, Hints Of Stone Fruit
Soup
Smoked Pork, Collards, And Black Eyed Peas
3rd course
Abundant Sunshine- Ipa
West Coast Style, Assertively Hopped, Grapefruit Pith, Sweet Sap, Lemon Oil, Candied Peach
Appetizer
Bay Scallop Ceviche, Corn Tortillas, Hops Salt, Citrus Zest
4th course
Sweet Sienna Brown- Brown Ale
English Brown Ale With 160lbs Of Roasted Nc Sweet Potatoes, Fresh Sage And Thyme Infused In The Mash, And Charred Sweet Potato Skins And Brown Sugar In The Kettle
Entrée
Maple Glazed Pork Belly, Sweet Potato Puree, Fried Sage
5th course
Moonlit Descent- Imperial Chocolate Rye Float
Heavy Layers Of Rye Spice, Brown Sugar, And Chocolate From Highly Roasted Grains, Aged On Nc Roasted Cacao Nibs
Dessert
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Rye Cookie, Chocolate-rye Syrup, Roasted Cacao Nibs, Mint