Restaurant proposed for former Scotchman location in Wrightsville Beach

The Wrightsville Beach Planning Board will review a proposal to renovate a former convenience store that has been vacant for several years and convert the property into a restaurant with boat slips.

A public notice for the Tuesday, March 6 meeting of the town’s planning board shows that the proposal includes converting the existing store into a restaurant with an outdoor, detached shade structure to be used as a seating area, as well as installing a pier connected to a floating dock with nine boat slips, and install one transient dock in Kenan Creek. The developers are seeking a conditional use permit for the project.

The proposal is the first for the property, last a Scotchman convenience store, since the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen rejected a plan in September 2015 that would have included a single-family home on the lot at 100 West Salisbury St. The board rejected the proposal, citing the property’s commercial zoning and the need to preserve commercial real estate in Wrightsville Beach.

Town manager Tim Owens said that town officials were still reviewing the site plan and would have other feedback that could still change the timing of the proposal. Approval by the planning board would send the project to the town’s board of aldermen for consideration.

The planning board will also consider a conditional use permit for a new retail establishment in Wrightsville Beach that would create and sell custom-made seafood steam pots to go for customers to cook at home. The business, called Topsail Steamers, would be located at 530 Causeway Drive, Unit T8.

The Wrightsville Beach Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 in the Town Hall Council Chambers, 321 Causeway Drive.