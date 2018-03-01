BREAKING: Wrightsville Beach resident arrested on drug charges

A Wrightsville Beach resident faces 20 felony drug charges after he was arrested on warrants executed by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Thomas Jason Popkin, 39, of 17 Coral Drive, Apt. A, was charged with ten counts each of trafficking in heroin or opium and obtaining a controlled substance by forgery or fraud. He is being held without bond.

Records at the New Hanover County Courthouse showed the warrants were issued out of Craven County, with its county seat in New Bern, and executed by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Popkin is recognizable to many residents of the town for his frequent walks around the John Nesbitt Loop, often with dogs and always in Duke clothing.

Lumina News has contacted the SBI and Craven County officials for more information and will update this story as it develops.