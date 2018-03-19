Paddleboard and kayak safety course in Wrightsville Beach

The Coast Guard Auxiliary, Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation, and Hook, Line and Paddle will co-host a paddleboard and kayak safety and equipment seminar on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.at Fran Russ Recreation Center, 4 Russ Drive, Wrightsville Beach (behind Wrightsville Beach Town Hall.)

This special event is free to the public and will include important safety information, equipment displays, and much more.

For further information contact: Captain Paul Best at 910-232-6522 or paulbest@bellsouth.net.