An overhead view as standup paddleboard racers take off during the April 22 Graveyard Race, part of the annual Carolina Cup SUP race hosted in Wrightsville Beach. Drone photography courtesy of Andrew Rork, Aerial Optix.

Paddleboard and kayak safety course in Wrightsville Beach

By on Community News, News

The Coast Guard Auxiliary, Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation, and Hook, Line and Paddle will co-host a paddleboard and kayak safety and equipment seminar on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.at Fran Russ Recreation Center, 4 Russ Drive, Wrightsville Beach (behind Wrightsville Beach Town Hall.)

This special event is free to the public and will include important safety information, equipment displays, and much more.

For further information contact: Captain Paul Best at 910-232-6522 or paulbest@bellsouth.net.

