Carolina Cup gains global sponsor, race set for April 18-22 in Wrightsville Beach

NCPressRelease

The Carolina Cup, the world’s largest festival combining paddle races, clinics, product displays, and entertainment has attracted the support of Quiksilver Waterman as title sponsor.

“We are honored to have them on board and this is a great match,” said Mark Schmidt, Race Director. “The Carolina Cup is a preeminent international paddle race festival, and Quiksilver is a global provider of exceptional products to the paddle and watersports community.”

The 8th annual Quiksilver Waterman Carolina Cup will draw thousands of spectators and more than 1,000 event participants. Races, clinics, expos, entertainment, and festivities will be in Wrightsville Beach, April 18-22, 2018. All races will begin and end at Blockade Runner Beach Resort, official resort of the Carolina Cup.

“We are stoked to be a part of this great event,” said Pat Fraley, Division Manager of Quiksilver Waterman. “This year we’re launching our new line of performance apparel and technical paddle gear designed to be worn in and around the water. Supporting the Carolina Cup is a great way to showcase these new products over five days of fun and epic paddling competition.”

Annabel Anderson of New Zealand, the fastest and top-ranked woman in the world, captured the past five Carolina Cup titles in the elite women’s division, but won’t be competing this year due to injury. Titouan Puyo of New Caledonia, France, ranked second in the world in the men’s division, is on a two-year winning streak in the Graveyard Race elite championship.

Returning races on the 2018 schedule include:

The Graveyard, a grueling 13.2-mile ocean and flatwater race for the elite and professional paddleboard racers;

The Money Island Open, a 6.5-mile flatwater race designed for the intermediate to advanced paddler;

The Harbor Island Recreational, a 3.5-mile flatwater race for first-time to intermediate paddleboarders;

The popular Kids Race for children 7 to 14.

New to the race schedule in 2018:

The Longboat Graveyard, a 13.2-mile race exclusively for Elite OC-1, OC-2, Surfski and Double-Ski.

“As Quiksilver approaches our 50th anniversary in 2019, we’re celebrating generations of people, products, and experiences that contributed to what boardriding is today and what it will become tomorrow,” said Jake Martin, Director of Marketing. “We are celebrating years of adventure, discovery, and pushing the boundaries. The heritage of paddle sports and Quiksilver Waterman are important chapters in boardriding history, a heritage exemplified by the Carolina Cup.”

Organized by the Wrightsville Beach Paddle Club, and sanctioned by the World Paddle Association (WPA), the Cup will attract paddlers from over 20 countries and virtually every state in the nation.