New Hanover County reported more than $4 million in delinquent taxes this week

In its annual publication of delinquent notices, the county revealed it is owed $4,292,772 in taxes.

The largest outstanding bill was for $89,031 by NRMH Holdings LLC. Joyner Marina was next on the list, owing $52,049, while Northern Riverfront Marina & Hotel LLLP was reported owing $42,938. Overall, 32 entities owed $10,000 or more to the county. Meanwhile, more than 200 entities were reported owing $10 or less. For the complete list of delinquent taxes, see the special section in this week’s Lumina News.