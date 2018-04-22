PHOTOS: “A Royal Affair” Landfall Foundation Gala

Having raised more than $4 million since its inception in 1995, the Landfall Foundation held its annual Gala, the organization’s premier fundraising event, at the Country Club of Landfall on Saturday, April 14.

The theme of “ A Royal Affair” gave guests an opportunity to travel to London for the upcoming royal wedding without having to leave the Cape Fear Coast. The evening included dinner, dancing to live music, and an annual auction offering opportunities to bid on trips, dinners, jewelry and other items. The event raises 70 percent of the foundation’s charitable fund, with it distributing $363,100 to 74 Wilmington area non-profit organizations in 2017.

Last Monday, members of the foundation presented DREAMS of Wilmington with a $30,000 donation, which the organization plans to use to remodel a future catering and teaching facility that will provide hands-on learning, nutritional knowledge, life, math and science skills, reading comprehension, problem solving and healthy life styles to children in need. The organization also recently donated $25,000 to the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, which provides urgent home repairs and accessibility upgrades for military veterans, elderly, disabled and poor families with children.