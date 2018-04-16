Public meeting scheduled Monday night for Wrightsville Beach oceanfront park project

The Town of Wrightsville Beach will host a meeting on Monday, April 16 on the proposed East Salisbury Street Ocean Access Park project. The public meeting comes in advance of the May 1 deadline for the town to apply for a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant.

The project was first introduced during the March 8 Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, where a preliminary rendering showed added landscaping to the parking lots on both East and West Salisbury Street, leading to the new park at the entrance to the beach. The park would expand the bathroom facilities that are currently there, with the existing facilities to be modeled into the park’s men’s room, with a women’s restroom and changing room to be constructed on the park’s south end.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday night at 5:30 p.m. in the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall Council Chambers.