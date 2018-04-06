Wrightsville Beach hosts free yard waste disposal day Saturday

A free yard waste disposal day will be held for residents and businesses of Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents must provide either a town decal on a vehicle, a WB resident parking pass or an owner utility bill to participate in the drop-off event.

Vehicles will enter the checkpoint at the Public Works Complex to drop off acceptable items for disposal. Use heavy paper refuse bags for grass, leaves and other loose items. Plastic bags will not be accepted. Tree limbs must be cut into 4 feet to 5 feet lengths with all protruding branches trimmed down. Absolutely no trash can be mixed with yard waste and only yard waste will be accepted. No wood boards or manufactured wood products will be accepted.

For more information, contact 910-256-7935.