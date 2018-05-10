Brick street rehabilitation continues on South 4th Street in Wilmington

Following completion of restoration of the brick street on South 4th Street between Market and Dock streets, a larger project is continuing the restoration on 4th Street this week between Dock and Queen streets. The work primarily involves the restoration of old asphalt utility cuts in an existing brick street.

The repairs are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain brick streets in the downtown area that began with the adoption of a new policy last year outlining how to prioritize the city’s repairs and preservation efforts. The city has approximately four miles of brick streets, some of which have been covered over with asphalt as utility and other repairs have occurred time. Removing the asphalt from existing brick streets is one of the top priorities in the city’s preservation efforts. More information is available at www.wilmingtonnc.gov/brickstreets