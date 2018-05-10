Trending
Guests greet Kermit, a Doberman-mix with severe hip dysplasia at the 2014 Bow Wow Luau and Cat’s Meow on Saturday, June 21 at Bank's Channel Pub and Grille. File photo by Emmy Errante.

Tickets go on sale for Bow Wow Luau & The Cat’s Meow

Community News

Tickets for the annual Bow Wow Luau & The Cat’s Meow animal charity fundraising event will go on sale on Saturday, May 12. The Bow Wow Luau & The Cat’s Meow will be held on Sunday, June 24, 6:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Bluewater Waterfront Grill in Wrightsville Beach. The event raises funds for Heidi’s Hope for Homeless Animals, Inc., a charity focused on helping homeless and abused dogs and cats in our community. Shag music stalwarts The Embers will be playing beach music and Motown and there will be several live auction items and silent auction items to bid on.
Tickets for the event are $45 in advance and $50 at the door and can be purchased at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, Porter’s Neck Veterinary Hospital and the www.thebowwowluau.com.

