Big catches for big money on last day of 60th Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

Last week’s 60th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City saw some record numbers on Saturday, the final day of the six-day fishing tournament.

A record of seven blue marlin were weighed on Saturday, making it a close competition for the $2,560,925 blue marlin division purse (also a record). Just 4.3 pounds separated the first place finisher, Honey Hush of Morehead City, from second-place Fender Bender. Third place Carterican wasn’t far behind, finishing only 17.6 pounds from the top.

No blue marlin had been caught on Wednesday and Thursday, and the lone catch on Friday did not meet tournament minimums. Two other blue marlin caught Saturday also did not meet minimums.

Money prizes were also given out for both weekly and daily gamefish as well as for daily first releases and junior anglers, among others. Find a full list of results on http://www.thebigrock.com.

Blue Marlin Division Results: