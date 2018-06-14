Fishing report: Spanish Mackerel, Mahi, Tuna biting

Nearshore: Spanish Mackerel bite has been good early morning and evening is the best time. 25 ft – 45 ft of water has been best. Pay close attention to the tides. Fishing the rising tides has been good the last few days. Trolling using #1 planners and 00 Clarkspoons have been working great. Best colors are sliver/chartreuse solid sliver, pink/sliver rigged on long (40ft) flloro carbon leaders (20 lbs test). We have caught the most Spanish Mackerel while setting our lines way back from the boat. King Mackerel bite has been pretty good this past week. Fisherman can find kings by searching for suspended bait marks and fishing over ledges and drop offs. Running Drone spoons on #8 planners tide to 50 ft 100 lbs test leaders and trolling at (5-7 knots) We have been catching a good number of kings in the 10-12 miles range.

Offshore: We have been catching Mahi is good numbers. Must of the Mahi have been in the range of 10-20 lbs. You can find the Mahi in 90 ft-110 ft of water or about 25 – 30 miles offshore. Trolling rigged ballyhoo on small skirt rigs. Hot colors are blue/white, white/green, purple/white islanders.

Gulfstream : The Mahi and Tuna (blackfin) bite is GREAT!! We are running 50-55 miles off Wrightsville Beach to 18-22 fathoms to catch mahi. Small ballyhoo rigged on small jr. Islanders and Sea Witch’s on the outriggers will put fish in the boat. We are trolling small baits while mahi fishing. The best lure is a blue/white jr islander rigged with a small ballyhoo. Wahoo bite has slowed down a bit. But they can still be caught using Pink/white Black/purple Ilanders rigged with large ballyhoo are producing nice fish. Must Wahoo have been caught on #3 planner early in the morning and #8 planner the afternoon. The Black Tuna bite has been steady in 20 – 30 fathoms. Pulling small skirts rigged with small ballyhoo. The best colors have been green/white/blue, blue/white on outriggers has been working best. These lures should be set in the choppy water 100 ft – 200 ft back.

Capt. Jesse Gawlik of Ocean Stinger Fishing Charters operates out of the Bridge Tender Marina at 1418 Airlie Rd. in Wilmington, just before the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge.

Contact him at 910-777-9734 or oceanstingercharters@gmail.com.