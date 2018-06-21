Newest Wilmington YMCA facility hosting Community Vision Tour

The YMCA of Southeastern NC is inviting the public to attend a Community Vision Tour on Sunday, June 24 from 3 – 6 p.m.

The free event will showcase the Nir Family YMCA, Wilmington’s newest facility, located at 2710 Market St. Visitors will be able to take self-guided tours and learn more about the new building, and even leave a physical mark by signing the building itself.

State-of-the-art wellness areas, racquetball and handball courts, a gym, new family pool, splash pad, youth wing, and teaching kitchen will all be part of the new YMCA. The $9.8 million facility is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

Attendees should wear comfortable clothes and closed-toed shoes. As it is still a construction site, children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Parking is located by the soccer fields and existing pool, which can be accessed via 29th Street. Staff will be on site to direct visitors to the tour area.

The majority of the money for the project has been raised, but donations are still being accepted. In an effort to raise the remaining funds, the Bruce B. Cameron Foundation has issued a community matching gift challenge and will match donations of $5,000 or more. Patrons who donate $1,000 or more toward the campaign will be recognized in the new facility, and naming opportunities are available for gifts of $10,000 or more. To find out more about donating to the YMCA of Southeastern NC’s capital campaign, visit http://www.ymcasenc.org/give-back/investing-in-our-future/.