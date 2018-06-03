NHRMC named one of country’s best large employers

New Hanover Regional Medical Center is one of the best large employers in the country in 2018, according to a survey conducted by Forbes Magazine and market research company Statista.

NHRMC, which is the biggest employer in New Hanover County, ranked 47th in the large companies category (classified in the study as having 5000 employees or more). Only two North Carolina-based employers, Duke University and Ingersoll Rand, placed ahead of the healthcare group.

“This recognition is a result of the great work our team does every day, the outstanding engagement of our staff, and the phenomenal culture we have built at NHRMC,” said NHRMC President John Gizdic in a statement. “Over the years, we have continually put a focus on what we can do to promote employee development, involvement and overall well-being … But I believe this recognition is also a testament to how engaged the team is in continually advancing the care we provide, not only for those who walk through our doors, but also for those we support through our efforts in our community.”

It ranked 6th overall in the healthcare and social services category, behind renowned institutions such as Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The rankings are based on the results of 30,000 surveys of Americans working for companies with at least 1,000 employers. Respondents rated how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to 10, and were also asked to nominate companies or organizations in other industries.

French company Michelin, which employs 22,000 people in 19 tire manufacturing plants in six states (including North Carolina), took the #1 overall spot in the large companies category. Rounding out the top five, in order, are Trader Joe’s, Google, Principal Financial Group, and Costco.