Wrightsville Beach police car in traffic accident

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash of a Wrightsville Beach police car with another motorist on Causeway Drive on Tuesday, June 5. The afternoon crash happened near the front of the Wrightsville Beach town hall.

According to Town Manager Tim Owens, the officer was responding to a call when the car he was driving struck another motorist pulling out of a connecting driveway. Wrightsville Beach Police Officer T. Wetherington was driving the patrol car. There were minor injuries, Owens said, but no one was transported to the hospital.