Mahi bite finally picked back up

By Capt. Jesse Gawlik

Ocean Stinger Fishing Charters

Nearshore: Spanish Mackerel and King Mackerel bite has been good early morning. 25 ft – 45 ft of water has been best. Fishing the rising tides has been good the last few days. Trolling using #1 planners and 00 Clarkspoons have been working great. Best colors are solid sliver Clarkspoons rigged on long (30ft) floro carbon leaders (20 lbs test). We caught the most Spanish Mackerel while setting our lines 75ft-100ft from the boat. Fisherman can find kings by searching for suspended bait marks and fishing over ledges and drop offs. Running Drone spoons on #8 planners with 50 ft 100 lbs test leaders and trolling at (5-7 knots) We have been catching a good number of kings in the 10-12 miles range.

Offshore: The Mahi bite has finally picked back up in the 23 mile range from Masonboro Inlet. You can find the Mahi in 90 ft-110 ft of water or about 25 – 30 miles offshore. Trolling rigged ballyhoo on small skirt rigs. Hot colors are pink/green, white/green, blue/white islanders.

Gulfstream: The Mahi and Tuna (blackfin) bite picked up in the last week. We are running 55-65 miles off of Wrightsville Beach to 25-35 fathoms to catch mahi and black fin tuna. We are trolling small baits while mahi fishing. The best lure is a a blue/white green/white pink/green jr islander rigged with a small ballyhoo. The Black Tuna bite has been steady in 25 – 35 fathoms. Pulling small skirts rigged with small ballyhoo. Also Fathom half pints skirts rigs with no bait has been working to. The best colors have been green/white/blue, blue/white on outriggers has been working best. These lures should be set in the choppy water 100 ft – 200 ft back.

Capt. Jesse Gawlik of Ocean Stinger Fishing Charters operates out of the Bridge Tender Marina at 1418 Airlie Rd. in Wilmington, just before the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge.

Contact him at 910-777-9734 or oceanstingercharters@gmail.com