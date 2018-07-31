NHRMC among nation’s top performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients

New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) recently received the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry ACTION Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2018. NHRMC is one of 203 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes NHRMC’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. It also signifies that NHRMC has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care, outlined by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the ACTION Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, NHRMC demonstrated sustained achievement in the ACTION Registry for eight consecutive quarters and performed at the top level of standards for specific performance measures.

“It is an honor to see our team get recognized for all of their hard work and dedication in treating heart attack patients,” said Janet DeLucca, Administrator of Cardiac Services. “We are proud to be a leader in implementing standards of care and protocols for heart attack patients.”

ACTION Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.

For more information on NHRMC’s cardiac care, visit www.nhrmc.org/services/heart.