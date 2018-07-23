UNCW Board of Trustees Elects McNeill New Chair

The University of North Carolina Wilmington Board of Trustees elected a new chair for 2018-19, Whiteville native and businessman Ronald B. McNeill, a member of the board since 2011.

He succeeds Wilma W. Daniels, who served as board chair for two years. Mr. McNeill is the vice president and CFO of Liberty Healthcare Services and a North Carolina State University graduate.

“I’m honored to get the opportunity to serve as chair of the UNCW Board of Trustees,” said McNeill. “It is exciting to be a part of this great university’s tremendous growth, pursuit of academic excellence and continued impact within the local community and the state.”

Henry L. (Hal) Kitchin, Jr. , a Wilmington resident and board member since 2013, was elected as vice chair. Kitchin is currently chair of the Committee of Military Affairs and a member of the Educational Planning and Programs Committee, the Executive Committee and the Business Affairs Committee. Kitchin previously served as Chair of the Greater Wilmington Chamber of Commerce in 2013 and the Cape Fear Future Foundation from 2013 to 2017.

Gidget Kidd, a 1991 UNCW graduate and member of the board since 2013, was elected as board secretary. She currently serves as chair of the External Affairs Committee and is a member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, the Educational Planning and Programs Committee, and the Executive Committee. Kidd is also a current member and past chair of the Asheboro City Schools Board of Education.

The officer elections were held July 20th during the trustees’ July meeting.