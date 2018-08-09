County planning board UDO work session scheduled

New Hanover County’s Planning Board will hold a Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) work session on Thursday, August 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. The work session will be held in New Hanover County Government Center’s HR training rooms, located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington.

The work session will focus on proposed changes to New Hanover County’s zoning districts, including the range of zoning district options, and potential amendments to existing districts. A full list of documents for the work session can be found on the county’s UDO website.

“County staff will be seeking the Planning Board’s confirmation on the direction of anticipated ordinance changes, also called ‘points of direction,’ to support ongoing UDO drafting efforts,” said Planning and Land Use Director Wayne Clark. “No final decisions or approvals are necessary at this stage in the process, so the work session will be a discussion to confirm we are moving in the right direction.”

The information that will be discussed is a refinement of the UDO’s phase 1 draft, updated based on stakeholder comments and further research. The phase 1 draft was originally released in April 2018.

The public will be given an opportunity to provide comments to the Planning Board during the August 16 work session. In addition, comments can be provided through the UDO website. All comments received prior to August 13 will be provided to the Planning Board at the work session.