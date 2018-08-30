Historic Wilmington Foundation Announces Preservation Weekend

Historic Wilmington Foundation (HWF) invites you to experience a free weekend of history-inspired information and fun, October 11th through 13th, 2018. From a fast-paced speech contest to a plaque research event to a hands-on window workshop, there’s something for practically everyone. At Snipes Academy of Art + Design, Cape Fear Museum of History + Science, and Legacy Architectural Salvage, respectively.

Impact of Preservation High School Speech Contest

Thursday, October 11 at 6:00pm, Snipes Academy of Art + Design

2150 Chestnut St, Wilmington, NC 28405

You’re invited to watch area juniors and seniors compete in our very first “Impact of Historic Preservation” high school speech contest! HWF has pledged nearly $2000 in scholarship prizes to three winning students who must explain in 5 minutes or less why a certain local landmark matters. This event is FREE at Snipes Auditorium.

Plaque Research Class

Friday, October 12 at 6:00pm at Cape Fear Museum of History and Science

814 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Professional researcher and Historic Wilmington Foundation Plaque Committee member Carole Bragale will walk you through the plaque application with invaluable tips, tricks, and advice. Join us for refreshments and see local architectural artifacts from the Museum’s collection before the presentation starts. Seating is limited, so reserve yours now.

Second Saturday Workshop: Replace A Broken Window Pane

Saturday, October 13 at 9:00am at Legacy Architectural Salvage

1831-B Dawson Street Wilmington, NC 28403

Historic Wilmington Foundation staffer Lucy Pittman shares 5 easy tips on replacing old panes in this fun, free, interactive workshop. Please wear clothes you do not care about and bring in your specific questions! Legacy will be open, and we can look at replacement parts to help you.