New Hanover County Schools to host safety summit

As the new school year approaches, New Hanover County Schools will host a safety summit on August 14, from 7:00 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m. inside the auditorium at the Minnie Evans Performing Arts Center on the Veterans Park Campus, located at 655 Halyburton Memorial Parkway in Wilmington.

Safety officials from New Hanover County Schools, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, New Hanover County Fire Department, New Hanover County Health Department, Wilmington Police Department, and Wilmington Fire Department will join Chief District Court Judge Jay Corpening to discuss the latest plans the district has in place regarding the safety and security of county schools. This summit will also offer information regarding trends and potential threats facing students, such as bullying and internet safety.

Parents and members of the general public are invited to attend the open event.