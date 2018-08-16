New Hanover County sends out property tax bills

The New Hanover County Tax Department will begin mailing real estate tax bills to property owners later this week. Personal property tax bills will be mailed by the end of August.

Property taxes are due on September 1, 2018 but can be paid without interest until January 7, 2019. Property owners who escrow taxes will receive a courtesy notice of their tax bill and are encouraged to verify that their taxes are paid with their mortgage company.

New Hanover County residents will see a 1.5 cent tax cut on their bill, which is a tax rate of 55.5 cents per $100, for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The fire services tax rate for residents in the unincorporated county remains at 7.75 cents per $100. Tax bills also include municipality taxes for residents in the City of Wilmington, and the towns of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach.

To assist property owners and encourage penalty-free payments, tax bills include four payment coupons that reflect the total amount owed, divided into four equal payments with monthly due dates.

“We are always willing to help taxpayers meet their tax obligations, and that is why we offer numerous payment options with a lot of flexibility,” said New Hanover County Tax Administrator Allison Snell. “We just ask that citizens reach out to us before taxes become delinquent and interest begins to accrue on January 8, 2019, so that we can set up alternate payment arrangements for you.”

Tax bills can be paid online, by mail, or in the Tax office. For questions or to make payment arrangements, please contact the Tax Department at (910) 798-7300 or visit Tax.NHCgov.com.