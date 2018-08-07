Two Rock Legends Added to Wilson Center Schedule

The Wilson Center is pleased to announce that two rock legends – George Thorogood and the Destroyers and Eddie Money – will perform at the Wilson Center this fall. George Thorogood and the Destroyers will be taking the stage Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 7:30 p.m., while Eddie Money will be at the Center on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

About George Thorogood

For any kid growing up in the ‘60s, the first sightings of live rock & roll on TV were mind-bendingly seismic. “Ask Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, John Mellencamp or Chrissie Hynde, and they’ll tell you the same thing,” George Thorogood says. “The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show and The Rolling Stones on Shindig – we all saw that and said, ‘That’s it. That’s what I want to do.'” Immediately, teens across America, including the suburbs of Wilmington, Delaware – Thorogood’s hometown – started to put together bands. “I didn’t know how to play guitar then, but the band up the street needed a singer,” he remembers. “And because I knew the words to a bunch of songs, I said I’d give it a try. The first show we ever played was a party for my twin sisters’ birthday. I was 15 years old and got paid $20. That was the day I became a professional rock performer.”

Today, one badder-than-ever guitar-slinger and his band – with an unmatched catalog of hits that includes “Who Do You Love”, “I Drink Alone”, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”, “Move It On Over” – are back to play like they still have something to prove. For George Thorogood And The Destroyers – as well as for millions of fans old & new – the Rock Party starts now.

About Eddie Money

Eddie Money was born Edward Joseph Mahoney on March 21, 1949, in Brooklyn, New York. He dreamed of being a musician, but after high school, decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a police officer.

In 1968, after serving as a New York City Police Officer for two years, Money put his law enforcement career on hold to pursue music. He moved to Berkeley, California and began performing at local clubs. Then, in 1976, after changing his surname from Mahoney to Money, Eddie’s fate changed when he was introduced to legendary promoter Bill Graham while performing at one of Graham’s events. The two quickly became close, with Graham serving as both a mentor and manager to Money. Said Graham of Money, “Eddie Money has it all … not only can he sing, write and play, but he is a natural performer.”

After signing a recording contract with Columbia Records, Money burst onto the scene with his eponymous debut album in 1977. Fans immediately fell in love with Money’s sound, and the album, which went double platinum, featured hits like “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.”

Ticket Information:

Public On Sale – Friday, August 3 beginning at 10 a.m. at capefearstage.com, or at 2 p.m. via Ticket Central by calling 910-362-7999.