Home Builders Association’s new chairperson in place for 33rd annual parade of homes

The Wilmington Cape Fear Home Builders Association (WCFHBA) announced that Craig Smith, of 70 West Builders, will serve as the 2019 official chairperson for the 33rd Annual Parade of Homes™.

“This is truly an honor, and I look forward to committing my time and passion to the Association for next year’s Parade of Homes™,” said Craig Smith, 2019 Parade Chair.

The 2019 Parade of Homes™ will take place over two weekends, Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 and Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5. Homes will be open from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

“For 33 years the Parade of Homes has been the first place for families interested in the Cape Fear region to explore the options of new homeownership, whether they are looking for a new home, a vacation home or planning to relocate to our area,” said Cameron Moore, Executive Officer of WCFHBA.

The WCFHBA began the annual Parade of Homes™ event in 1987. The first Parade featured 26 homes located throughout New Hanover County. The tour was held over one weekend in October and featured homes with prices averaging $100,000.

“The sheer marketing opportunity that exists with the Parade of Homes coupled with the regional spotlight that is provided by the Parade is comparable to none other,” said Smith.