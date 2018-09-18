PHOTOS: Wrightsville Beach starts re-entry, cleanup as town issues low pressure and boil water advisory

The morning re-entry process for Wrightsville Beach residents was running smoothly, officials said this afternoon, as contractors come onto the island for the first time since Hurricane Florence rolled through this past weekend.

Business owners and residents alike spent the day assessing damage and cleaning up, with several reporting that it could be weeks before they are able to open. Lumina News will have more on this in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Wrightsville Beach officials issued a boil water advisory because of low pressure in the water system.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” a Wrightsville Beach press release said.

The release said that residents should boil water for at least one minute before consuming. Officials will issue another notice when the boil water advisory is rescinded.