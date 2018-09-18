Trending
Lumina News
You are at:»»PHOTOS: Wrightsville Beach starts re-entry, cleanup as town issues low pressure and boil water advisory

PHOTOS: Wrightsville Beach starts re-entry, cleanup as town issues low pressure and boil water advisory

0
By on News

The morning re-entry process for Wrightsville Beach residents was running smoothly, officials said this afternoon, as contractors come onto the island for the first time since Hurricane Florence rolled through this past weekend.

Business owners and residents alike spent the day assessing damage and cleaning up, with several reporting that it could be weeks before they are able to open. Lumina News will have more on this in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Wrightsville Beach officials issued a boil water advisory because of low pressure in the water system.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” a Wrightsville Beach press release said.

The release said that residents should boil water for at least one minute before consuming. Officials will issue another notice when the boil water advisory is rescinded.

 

Copyright 2018 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann