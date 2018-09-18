Wrightsville Beach officials detail procedures for Tuesday, 7 am re-entry

With power restored to “a good part of the island” and the water and sewer system function at a level that can support both toilet flushing and fire suppression, Wrightsville Beach officials will begin allowing residents back onto the island at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Residents will be first allowed back onto the island, as Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House on Monday outlined a procedure for re-entry. And while residents with tax decal stickers will see the quickest and easiest re-entry, other residents with documents that prove identity and that they live on the island will also be allowed entry.

At 7 a.m., Wrightsville Beach officials will form two lines of cars for residents seeking to re-enter. The left lane will be for those residents and business owners who purchased the tax decal sticker. In the right lane, residents who do not have a sticker will be given instructions on how to get on the island.

Residents who don’t have tax decal stickers should go to the New Hanover County Library Northeast Branch at 1241 Military Cutoff Road with identification, where they can purchase the sticker for $30. Among the documents officials will accept include a driver’s license, passport, utility bill or tax bill.

Once back on their property, residents can assess any damage and begin scheduling contractors to come onto the island. Contractors can come on starting at noon, and residents must fill out a document requesting access for temporary contractors.

Contractors can work until 7:30 p.m. before leaving.

There will be a mandatory 8 p.m. curfew for all residents that House said would be strictly enforced by police.

Access for nonresidents won’t come until Wednesday at the earliest, officials said.

See more information from the Town of Wrightsville Beach here.