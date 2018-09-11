Wrightsville Beach re-entry decal sales end at 5 p.m.

Sales of vehicle tax decals at the Lanier Parking office will cease on Tuesday, September 11th at 5:00 p.m. Vehicle tax decals also serve as identification for re-entry onto Wrightsville Beach in the event of a mandatory hurricane evacuation. The decals are $30 each. Please bring a valid driver’s license with your Wrightsville Beach address. If your Wrightsville Beach address is not on your driver’s license, please bring another piece of documentation with your name and Wrightsville Beach address such as a water bill. If you need more than two decals, please bring the registration for each vehicle. Call the Lanier Parking office for further information at 910–256-5453.