GLOW Academy to Host Chef Robert Irvine for 4th Year of Celebrity Chef Events

Breakfast, lunch and dinner events to raise funds for girls leadership school

Events on February 7 and 8, 2019 , tickets available December 1

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine will visit Wilmington in early February to share his signature culinary style and support the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington.

Three events are scheduled: an exclusive dinner for no more than twelve couples in a private home on February 7th, and breakfast and lunch events both to be held at the Country Club of Landfall on February 8th. For all three events, Chef Irvine will determine the menu, source ingredients and supervise both Food Network and a locally-sourced staff of Wilmington chefs, while regaling guests with stories from behind the scenes of his career as a celebrated chef, author restauranteur and television personality.

Chef Irvine is the fourth Food Network star to visit Wilmington in support of GLOW Academy. Emeril Lagasse hosted events in 2016, Giada De Laurentiis in 2017, and Guy Fieri in 2018. The celebrity chef events reflect the career of GLOW Academy Founder Judy Girard, who was president of the Food Network from 1994 to 2004.

Sponsorship opportunities are available with benefits including personalized and autographed books, meet and greet occasions, and premiere seating. Tables of ten will go on sale December 1st, and individual tickets, if still available, will go on sale January 2nd. For more information, visit www.glowacademy.net.

ABOUT ROBERT IRVINE:

With over 28 years of culinary experience around the world, award-winning Chef Robert Irvine is best known for hosting some of the Food Network’s highest rated shows including Restaurant: Impossible and Dinner: Impossible. Currently, Irvine is on tour with Robert Irvine: Live—an interactive culinary experience—hosts a video recipe series on BodyBuilding.com, and is a regular guest on national daytime shows. Irvine is the author of Impossible to Easy and Mission: Cook, gourmet cookbooks for home chefs, and Fit Fuel, a healthy living guide. In 2013, Irvine launched FitCrunch protein bars, brownies and powders followed by Robert Irvine Foods, a line of nutritional food products, in 2015. A tireless supporter of the nation’s military, Irvine established The Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to support veterans and military causes. Irvine is the first celebrity chef to open a restaurant, Robert Irvine’s Fresh Kitchen, in the Pentagon in 2016. In 2017, Irvine opened a Gold’s Gym franchise in Largo, Florida and Robert Irvine’s Public House offering elevated pub fare at the Tropicana Las Vegas as well as teamed with Boardroom Spirits as co-owner to provide ‘better for you’ spirits. For more information on Chef Robert Irvine, visit ChefIrvine.com.

ABOUT GLOW ACADEMY:

The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington is North Carolina’s only single gender public charter school. GLOW Academy opened in August, 2016 with its inaugural class of 100 sixth graders, only 30 of whom were already at grade level. Each year a new class of 100 sixth graders is added, with the school reaching full enrollment by the 2022/23 school year. With a focus on closing the achievement and opportunity gaps among low income families, the 6th thru 12th grade school is part of a nationwide network of 18 groundbreaking and successful single-gender schools. This Young Women’s Leadership Network is guided by a proven educational model focused on academic rigor, personal responsibility, leadership and college preparedness. At GLOW Academy, she will: graduate, go to college and succeed in life.