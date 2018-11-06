Thank you luncheon for Wrightsville Beach town employees

Trending
After the annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach was cancelled due to the disruptions caused by Hurricane Florence, several of the sponsors kept their donations with the Wrightsville Beach Foundation, some of which was used to sponsor a thank you luncheon for town employees on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Employees who attended the luncheon received a Wrightsville Beach Strong t-shirt, a free haircut from Bangz Salon & Spa and a coupon for $3 off of a meal at Moe’s. The luncheon was catered by Middle of the Island.
The donations from sponsors allowed the foundation to make an $8,000 donation to Weekend Meals on Wheels.
The event will be to promote the Wrightsville Beach Assistance Fund. It is going to take place in the parking lot at Bluewater Grill from 4 to 8 p.m. Bluewater Grill is going to be catering the fundraiser, and there will be a selection of autumn-inspired drinks available from the area’s local microbreweries.
There is a suggested donation of $25 or more, and the event is seeking sponsors.

