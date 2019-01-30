PHOTOS: 2019 Johnnie Mercer’s Pier Dogfish Tournament results

The 14th annual Dogfish Tournament at Johnnie Mercer’s Pier, held on Saturday, Jan. 26, drew 231 badges from 121 anglers. At its conclusion at 8 p.m, 19 dogfish were decked, all of the spiny variety, equalling 116.5 pounds of fish. Most of the fish were reeled in after dark.

Naten Chang won the tournament, with a 9 pound fish, followed by Joel Love with an 8.7 pounder and Grayson Lanier placing third with an 8.6 pound fish.

Nine-year-old Wilmington girl Whitney Clark, assisted by her parents Tim and Allison, reels in a 3.4 pound dogfish on Saturday, Jan. 26 during the 2019 Dogfish Tournament, held annually at Johnnie Mercer’s Pier. It’s not Whitney’s first catch. She has caught 29- and 26-pound king mackerel from the pier and she caught a dogfish two years ago.

“They put her picture in the pierhouse with the big king mackerel,” said mother Allison Clark. “In the summer, she has a side job mating on a boat and she’s really good at it.”

Organizers gave thanks go to Mike Foy, Mike Cowan, Jacob Thompson, Rick Britt and the North Carolina Fishing Pier Society for their donations. A special thanks from organizers went to pier owners Matt and Courtney Johnson for their commitment to make the event a success.