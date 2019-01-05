Wilmington Parking Rate Changes for 2019

New Parking Rates that were recommended by the Downtown Parking Advisory Committee and approved by City Council as part of this year’s budget will go into effect on January 1. Increased revenues resulting from this will help sustain parking’s growth and expansion as well as fund future capital projects. Some highlights include an hourly rate increase of $0.25 for on-street spaces, with street spaces now costing $1.50 per hour Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Parking on Sundays remains free. The changes also include an expansion of the free parking in the decks from first 60 minutes free to first 90 minutes free. Each parking deck has a different rate structure, which can be viewed here: https://www.wilmingtonnc.gov/home/showdocument?id=9877