Wrightsville Beach Museum of History to hold annual meeting on Tuesday

The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at Bluewater Grill at 4 Marina St. The event is open to the public and will feature a review of the museum’s activities for 2018 and the plans for the coming year. The event starts at 6 p.m. with a social gathering, including light appetizers and cash bar, with the business meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.