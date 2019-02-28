Parking enforcement starts Friday in Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach’s higher parking rate will go into effect this Friday, as visitors will now pay $3 per hour, or $17 per day.

Paid parking is in effect from March 1st through October 31st except where otherwise posted.

Parking is enforced from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (7 days a week), unless otherwise posted, with some following exceptions.

Paid Parking will be enforced from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the following parking lots:

South Lumina Parking Lot (near the Oceanic Restaurant – public beach access 36)

East & West Salisbury Street Parking Lots (adjacent to Johnny Mercer’s Pier – public beach access 16)

North Lumina Parking Lot (“L” shaped lot – public beach access 4)

North Wrightsville Beach Parking Lot (adjacent to Shell Island – public beach access 2)

Wynn Plaza – Paid parking will be enforced from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

Truck and trailer parking is not permitted on Old Causeway Drive, Keel Street, and Marina Street year round. Truck and trailer parking is not allowed on Pelican Drive and Causeway Drive from March 1st to October 31st.

Vehicles parked on residential streets on Harbor Island must display a vehicle identification decal, or a residential hang tag. These streets include: North Channel Drive, Coral Drive, South Channel Drive, Live Oak Drive, Cypress Avenue, Jasmine Place, Island Drive, Shore Drive, Point Place, Myrtle Court, Lindy Lane and Pelican Drive.

Parking in the Municipal Complex which includes Town Hall, Wrightsville Beach Park, the Visitors Center and the Wrightsville Beach Museum, requires a pay station receipt in order to park in these areas. Paid parking is enforced from March 1st through October 31st, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily at the rate of $3.00 per hour. However, the first two hours of parking are free with a valid parking receipt which must be displayed on the vehicle dash.

You may obtain a parking receipt from one of the pay stations that are located by the softball field, park restroom/tennis court area, across from the main entrance of Town Hall, and at the Museum and Visitor Center (see map). If you select more than two hours at the pay station, you will not be charged for the first two hours. If you select two hours or less, but find you will be staying longer, you may return to the pay station and obtain a new parking receipt with another two free hours. Wrightsville Beach Residents may display their residential hang tag in lieu of a parking receipt.

If you hold a reservation for facility use in Wrightsville Beach Park, you are entitled to use the Event Parking Lot as indicated on the map. This area is not a pay-to-park area and a parking receipt is not required in the vehicle dash. If you choose to park in a paid parking lot, you will be required to pay for parking as described above, even with a facility reservation.