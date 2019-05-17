Airlie Gardens Announces Concert Series Line-up for 2019

Airlie Gardens has unveiled its slate of musical performers for the 2019 Summer Concert Series. The concert season will kick off Friday, May 17 with 80’s covers from Machine Gun and then resume the traditional schedule of the first and third Fridays of the month from June through September.

Concerts are held from 6 to 8 p.m. and the full schedule for the 2019 Summer Concert Series is below:

May 17: Machine Gun (80’s covers and more)

June 7: Jim Quick & Coastline (Beach Music)

June 21: Dung Beatles (Beatles Tribute)

July 5: Wilmington Big Band (Big Band and Swing)

July 19: Signal Fire (Reggae)

August 2: Massive Grass (Blue Grass)

August 16: Bibis Ellison (Pop/Covers)

September 6: Jack Jack 180 (Pop/Rock/Alternative)

September 20: L Shape Lot (Americana)

Off-site parking for the concerts is at the New Hanover County Government Center at 230 Government Center Drive. Parking will be on the west side of the building that faces College Road, on the opposite end from the bowling alley. Free shuttles to Airlie start running at 5 p.m. On-site parking at Airlie Gardens is by permit only.

For more information about the 2019 Summer Concert series, or to purchase tickets to the concert, please visit www.airliegardens.org. Tickets are $10 for adults, $3 for kids age 4-12.