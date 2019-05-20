Trending
Bill Bostic of the Flower Hut

PHOTOS: Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market kicks off 2019 season

0
By on Community News, Lifestyles

The Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market 2019 season got underway last week. It’s open every Monday from 8 am – 1 pm. Here’s some of the vendors featured at this year’s market.

2019 Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market Vendors & Products

Producers & Seafood:

  • Altar Cross Farms
  • Castle Hayne Farms
  • Eden’s Produce
  • Davis Seafood
  • Farmage
  • Hanchey’s Produce
  • Perryman Farm & Seafood

Baked Goods, Sweets & Other Fine Eats:

  • Breadsmith – Breads, cookies, & sweets
  • Changin’ Ways – pork products and eggs
  • J-Bees & Eggs – Honey & eggs
  • Panacea Brewing Company – Non-alcoholic probiotic beverages
  • Sea Love Sea Salt – sea salt (9 flavors), sea salt lip balm, sea salt goats milk soap
  • RAW Salsa
  • Red-Tailed Farm – Eggs, pork, lamb, duck, & rabbit

Crafts and Other Vendors:

  • 2 Chicks with Scents – Bath and body products, candles
  • Aribacat Designs – Jewelry
  • Coastal Focus Art – Prints, panels, t-shirts, pendants
  • Coastal Tides Soap & Candles – Natural soaps, shave soaps, beard shampoos and oils, candles, pet shampoo
  • Coastal Terra – Terrariums, driftwood plants, succulents
  • Farm Frames – Hand crafted frames
  • Flower Hut – Flowers and baskets
  • Great Harvest Bread Co. – Breads & baked goods
  • Grumpy Grandpa’s – Coffee and tea beverages
  • Jordan Nason Photography – Prints, Canvas and Metal Prints
  • Kritter Couture & More – pet collars, leashes, bows, ties, harnesses
  • Loulie – Art originals
  • Shell Art – ​Hand painted wine glasses, magnets, & canvases
  • Soul Anchor – Coasters, magnets, prints, handbags, photo necklaces and earrings
  • Soul & Sea Studio – Shell pendants and bottles, prints and note cards
  • Wilmington360 – Photo art prints, coasters & canvases
