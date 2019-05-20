PHOTOS: Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market kicks off 2019 season

The Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market 2019 season got underway last week. It’s open every Monday from 8 am – 1 pm. Here’s some of the vendors featured at this year’s market.

2019 Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market Vendors & Products

Producers & Seafood:

Altar Cross Farms

Castle Hayne Farms

Eden’s Produce

Davis Seafood

Farmage

Hanchey’s Produce

Perryman Farm & Seafood

Baked Goods, Sweets & Other Fine Eats:

Breadsmith – Breads, cookies, & sweets

Changin’ Ways – pork products and eggs

J-Bees & Eggs – Honey & eggs

Panacea Brewing Company – Non-alcoholic probiotic beverages

Sea Love Sea Salt – sea salt (9 flavors), sea salt lip balm, sea salt goats milk soap

RAW Salsa

Red-Tailed Farm – Eggs, pork, lamb, duck, & rabbit

Crafts and Other Vendors: