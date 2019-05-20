PHOTOS: Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market kicks off 2019 season

The Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market 2019 season got underway last week. It’s open every Monday from 8 am – 1 pm. Here’s some of the vendors featured at this year’s market.
2019 Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market Vendors & Products
Producers & Seafood:
- Altar Cross Farms
- Castle Hayne Farms
- Eden’s Produce
- Davis Seafood
- Farmage
- Hanchey’s Produce
- Perryman Farm & Seafood
Baked Goods, Sweets & Other Fine Eats:
- Breadsmith – Breads, cookies, & sweets
- Changin’ Ways – pork products and eggs
- J-Bees & Eggs – Honey & eggs
- Panacea Brewing Company – Non-alcoholic probiotic beverages
- Sea Love Sea Salt – sea salt (9 flavors), sea salt lip balm, sea salt goats milk soap
- RAW Salsa
- Red-Tailed Farm – Eggs, pork, lamb, duck, & rabbit
Crafts and Other Vendors:
- 2 Chicks with Scents – Bath and body products, candles
- Aribacat Designs – Jewelry
- Coastal Focus Art – Prints, panels, t-shirts, pendants
- Coastal Tides Soap & Candles – Natural soaps, shave soaps, beard shampoos and oils, candles, pet shampoo
- Coastal Terra – Terrariums, driftwood plants, succulents
- Farm Frames – Hand crafted frames
- Flower Hut – Flowers and baskets
- Great Harvest Bread Co. – Breads & baked goods
- Grumpy Grandpa’s – Coffee and tea beverages
- Jordan Nason Photography – Prints, Canvas and Metal Prints
- Kritter Couture & More – pet collars, leashes, bows, ties, harnesses
- Loulie – Art originals
- Shell Art – Hand painted wine glasses, magnets, & canvases
- Soul Anchor – Coasters, magnets, prints, handbags, photo necklaces and earrings
- Soul & Sea Studio – Shell pendants and bottles, prints and note cards
- Wilmington360 – Photo art prints, coasters & canvases