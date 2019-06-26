Airlie Gardens’ 2019 Exhibit “HeART of the Gardens” opens July 1

For its seventh-annual exhibit, Airlie Gardens will showcase “HeART of the Gardens” from July 1 through October 31, 2019. Artists and teams of artists have been selected by Airlie to decorate, paint, and otherwise adorn one of the 13 oversized fiberglass hearts that will be placed throughout the grounds for guests to enjoy as part of their garden experience.

“We think that this outdoor exhibit will appeal to everyone,” said New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth. “Our artists have done a great job expressing what Airlie means to them through the hearts, and now our guests will be able to enjoy the public art they have created and even create a fun game out of finding each one.”

Guests will be able to search for the hearts as they explore the garden, and if they find all 13 hearts they win a prize. The exhibit is included in general garden admission and free for Airlie members. The public is encouraged to take photos and add #heartofthegardens to their social media posts.

The artist’s designs were selected based on creativity, craftsmanship, use of materials, the ability to appeal to all age groups, outdoor sustainability and durability. Learn more about the exhibit at AirlieGardens.org.