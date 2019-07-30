Man arrested on heroin charges in Wrightsville Beach pleads guilty

A Wilmington man who was arrested in Wrightsville Beach pled guilty to selling heroin and related crimes this month. Lamar Claiborne, age 35 of Wilmington, pled guilty on Thursday, March 14 in New Hanover County Superior Court to one count of selling heroin, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and one count of possession of heroin.

Claiborne was arrested on Christmas Day 2018 in Wrightsville Beach after police said he fled in his vehicle and later on foot. Claiborne was arrested in 2017 by Wilmington Police on heroin related charges, the district attorney’s office said in a press release.

Judge Paul M. Quinn sentenced Claiborne to a minimum of 55 months and a maximum of 93 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Wrightsville Beach police said that on Dec. 25, 2018, police stopped the car Claiborne was driving in the 100 block of Waynick Avenue. The car speed off as police approached it, turning right on North Lumina Avenue and making into the parking lot at the corner of North Lumina Avenue and Oceanic Street. Claiborne fled on foot, Wrightsville Beach police said, and fled north into the parking lot behind the nearby Sweetwater Surf Shop and Tower 7 restaurant, before jumping a residential fence in an effort to elude police.

Police caught Claiborne at 201 S. Lumina Ave., near One South Lumina Hotel, and charged him with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver crack cocaine, speeding to elude arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during revocation.

On October 17, 2017 around 3:18 PM, a confidential informant working on behalf of the Wilmington Police Department purchased ten bindles of heroin from the defendant for $100 on North 7th Street in Wilmington.This defendant has also been convicted of multiple narcotic offenses in the past.

“Repeat offenders such as this defendant must be brought to justice, especially those who are dealing heroin,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said.

Narcotics detectives with the Wilmington Police Department and patrol officers with the Wrightsville Beach Police Department investigated these cases. The State was represented by Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews, and the defendant was represented by Assistant Public Defender Russell Davis.

“As long as the distribution of heroin continues to plague this community, our office will continue seek harsh sentences for defendants who push this poison in our streets,” District Attorney Ben David said.