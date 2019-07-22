Missing swimmer’s body found in waters near Wrightsville Beach

The search for 21-year-old missing swimmer who went missing on Saturday night ended on Monday after a boat aiding in the effort discovered his body in the Intracoastal Waterway near Wrightsville Beach.

Ian William Malson was found at about 2:30 pm near mile marker 25 on the ICW, at the intersection with Motts Channel.

Malson was reported missing on Saturday night after being last seen swimming near Palm Tree Island. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and other boaters searched for Malson beginning Saturday night and continuing through his discovery on Monday.

On Monday the sheriff’s office said the investigation into his death is ongoing.