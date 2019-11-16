NEW DATE: Taste of Wrightsville Beach moved to Sunday afternoon

With storms forecasted throughout Saturday, organizers of the 7th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach moved the date to Sunday, Nov. 17. It will still be from 5 – 8 pm in the Bluewater Grill parking lot in Wrightsville Beach.

More about the event:

The Weekend Meals on Wheels and Coastal Kia proudly present the 7th Annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach. This exciting event will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Bluewater Grill Parking Lot.

The festival will celebrate the island’s diverse and delicious fare on and around the beach with over 30 local cuisine, beer and wine tasting booths. Celebrity judges will rate the dishes with a “Best in Show”, “Best Savory” and “Best Sweet” dishes and participants will select the “People’s Choice”, “Best Beer” and “Best Wine”.

See more here: http://bit.ly/2NRxpx1