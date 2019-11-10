Wrightsville Beach launches memorial bench program

At its August meeting, the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen voted to set up a formal process for adding memorials to the benches located at several beach access points.

While the town had been allowing people to erect benches that are engraved with the names of lost loved ones, town officials said there were inconsistencies in the style and quality of the benches, leading to the town’s board to vote to create a standardized system.

“We wanted to standardize the benches to make them more safe and durable,” said town manager Tim Owens. Town staff proposed purchasing up to 20 new benches for the program, each of which cost about $225 to purchase.

Each bench can be sponsored with a memorial to a lost loved one for a cost of $600, as the town would add a commemorative bronze plaque with the name of the deceased.

Officials said the plaque can be used to memorialize a person who has died, but it is not open for commercial sponsorship.

The town’s lifeguard stands can be sponsored by businesses. Sponsoring a memorial doesn’t transfer ownership of the bench, town staff said during the

meeting. The town also doesn’t take responsibility if the bench is destroyed or stolen, officials said.

Call (910) 256-7925 for more information about the program.