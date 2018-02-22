The Palm Tree Island tree was without its fronds on Wednesday, Feb. 21. ‘Leaf’ Me Alone: Fronds missing from Palm Tree Island tree 0 By Terry Lane on February 22, 2018 - 10:38 am Community News The fronds of the artificial tree of the eponymous Palm Tree Island were missing on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Town officials said they had no information about the tree or what happened to the fronds. Copyright 2018 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email