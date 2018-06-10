WPD to hold father-son self-defense class

Celebrate Father’s Day a little differently this year.

The Wilmington Police Department will host a Father/Son Self-Defense class next week as part of our ongoing initiative to provide free classes to the community each month.

The two hour class will kick off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 13 at Maides Park, 1101 Manly Avenue.

Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. You must be 12 or older to attend with an adult.

Participants should wear loose fitting clothes, soft sole shoes and should bring a water bottle. Register by calling 910-343-3950.