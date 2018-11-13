Trending
Lumina News
You are at:»»WSO’s ‘Music from the Silver Screen’ set for Tuesday night at Wilson Center

WSO’s ‘Music from the Silver Screen’ set for Tuesday night at Wilson Center

0
By on Lifestyles

Symphony Pops! Music from the Silver Screen
Tuesday, November 13, 7:30 PM, Wilson Center
Guest Host: David Hyde Pierce
An Official Cucalorus Stage Event

PROGRAM includes:
A tribute to John Williams with themes from Star Wars, Jaws, Superman, and ET!  Also, hear music from classic films such as Gone with the Wind, Ben Hur, Dr. Zhivago, The Pink Panther, Rocky, The Way We Were, Dances with Wolves, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, and more!

On the big screen will be Buster Keaton‘s One Week with an original orchestral score by acclaimed silent film composer Andrew E. Simpson.

Dress in your favorite Hollywood glamour style and have your photo taken on the red carpet.  Join us in the lobby at 6:30 PM for pre-concert festivities, including ballroom dancing by Babs McDance.

TICKETS: 910-362-7999

Copyright 2018 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann