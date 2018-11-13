WSO’s ‘Music from the Silver Screen’ set for Tuesday night at Wilson Center

Symphony Pops! Music from the Silver Screen

Tuesday, November 13, 7:30 PM, Wilson Center

Guest Host: David Hyde Pierce

An Official Cucalorus Stage Event

PROGRAM includes:

A tribute to John Williams with themes from Star Wars, Jaws, Superman, and ET! Also, hear music from classic films such as Gone with the Wind, Ben Hur, Dr. Zhivago, The Pink Panther, Rocky, The Way We Were, Dances with Wolves, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, and more!

On the big screen will be Buster Keaton‘s One Week with an original orchestral score by acclaimed silent film composer Andrew E. Simpson.

Dress in your favorite Hollywood glamour style and have your photo taken on the red carpet. Join us in the lobby at 6:30 PM for pre-concert festivities, including ballroom dancing by Babs McDance.

TICKETS: 910-362-7999