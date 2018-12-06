Wrightsville Beach Community Remembrance Of Lt. Robert Wynn

Wrightsville Beach Fire Rescue will be leading a community remembrance of Lieutenant Robert Wynn on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at Wynn Plaza located at the corner of Causeway Drive and Waynick Blvd. Lt. Wynn gave his life for the protection of the Wrightsville Beach Community fighting a fire at the Doak Apartments on South Lumina on Dec. 6, 1981.

The Wrightsville Beach Fire Department will also graduate seven new volunteer firefighters at the remembrance ceremony to carry on the legacy of Lt. Wynn.

All are invited to attend. Following the ceremony, you are invited to attend a review of the Doak fire in the training room of the Public Safety Building located at 3 Bob Sawyer Drive.

In the event of inclement weather, the remembrance ceremony will be held at the Fire Station of the Public Safety Building at the same date and time. For further information, please contact Fire Chief Glen Rogers at 910-256-7920 or email grogers@towb.org.