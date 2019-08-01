Volunteers Needed to Maintain Wilmington Rain Gardens

From NC Coastal Federation:

The two maintenance days will take place at Alderman and Bradley Creek Elementary Schools

Help the North Carolina Coastal Federation in its mission to prevent stormwater runoff! Join the federation staff and volunteers on Thursday, Aug. 15 and Friday, Aug. 16 as they work to maintain the rain garden and stormwater wetland projects at Alderman and Bradley Creek Elementary Schools.

Both rain gardens are part of the Bradley and Hewletts Creeks Watershed Restoration Plan, which aims to reduce the amount of polluted runoff that makes its way into the creeks. Rain gardens and wetlands help filter polluted runoff, protecting water quality and preventing swim advisories and shellfish closures. Rain gardens and wetlands also help to reduce hazardous flooding and provide wildlife habitat.

Volunteers will remove invasive plants, pull weeds, prune trees and spread mulch in the existing rain gardens and wetlands at Alderman and Bradley Creek Elementary Schools. All project supplies and equipment will be provided as well as snacks and refreshments. The event is open to the public and suitable for ages eight and up.

The workday on Thursday, Aug. 15 will take place at Alderman Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the event on Friday, Aug. 16 will take place at Bradley Creek Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration for both events is required. To register visit nccoast.org/events. Please contact Bonnie Mitchell, coastal outreach associate, at bonniem@nccoast.org or at 910-509-2838 with any questions.