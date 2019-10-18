Wrightsville Beach Museum announces 2019 Waterman Hall of Fame inductees

The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History announced its 2019 Waterman Hall of Fame class, which will be recognized and honored at its induction ceremony at a local hotel.

The 2019 inductees include Cornelius Nixon in the “Local Hero” category, Carl Snow for fishing, George Erkes for ocean rescue, Jack Viorel and Amy Rose for the “Special Recognition” category, and Jim Skiba for the “Pioneer” category.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort.

Museum director Madeline Flagler said the awards celebrates watermen and women who represent sportsmanship both in and out of the water.

“Those we recognize with this award exemplify the best of Wrightsville Beach in their character, demeanor, and spirit – both in competition and in their respect for the community,” she said. “The Wrightsville Beach Waterman Hall of Fame is intended to be a lasting tribute for the achievements of the generations of Wrightsville Beach watermen and waterwomen who have shaped this community and its relationship with the water. Wrightsville Beach was established because of its beauty and the lure of its ocean and marshes as a place to fish, sail, swim and recreate on and in the water. The values exhibited by the best of those who have made this their home based on that relationship with the water are to be embodied in the hall of fame.”

In Remembrance, the museum requested information on any waterman who passed away in 2019 to be included in the Remembrance Wreath Ceremony at the Induction.