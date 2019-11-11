11th Street Turkeys of Wilmington, Feeding the Community

By Sherri Robinson

Contributing Writer

The 11th annual Street Turkeys of Wilmington, an event used to restock the shelves of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, will take place Wednesday, Nov. 27. With the holidays, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington’s inventory becomes substantially depleted, making it extremely challenging to provide adequate amounts of food and supplies for local agencies and groups. The Food Bank provides food and supplies for over 90 area food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and group homes and distributed over 3 million pounds of produce through the Wilmington Branch last year.

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina (the Food Bank) is a nonprofit organization that has provided food for our friends and neighbors facing hunger in 34 counties in central and eastern North Carolina for nearly 40 years. The Food Bank is an affiliate member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief charity. In terms of total food distributed, the Food Bank ranks in the top 15 nationally among 200 Feeding America food banks and first in North Carolina. Their food distribution programs and child nutrition programs mirror national models.

The Street Turkeys of Wilmington project is designed to restock the shelves of the Food Bank. If you would like to help support the local Food Bank, drop off one or more items (listed below) from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at The Landing, 530 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach. Organizers are asking that no glass items be donated.

Items needed are frozen turkeys, hams, canned meats (tuna, stews, soups, meat pasta), canned fruits and vegetables, rice, pasta, dry beans, peanut butter, cereal, infant formula, diapers and wipes. Monetary contributions are also accepted. Make checks payable to The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Donations may also be made from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. the same day at the following Harris Teeter locations: Lumina Commons (1940 Eastwood Road, Wilmington), Mayfaire Community Center (6805 Parker Farm Road, Wilmington), Hanover Center (3501 Oleander Drive, Wilmington) and Oak Landing Shopping Center (8260 Market Street, Porters Neck). Should you be unable to attend, you can participate in the virtual food drive online at www.streetturkeyswilmington.org. All donations are tax-deductible.

Sponsors of the food drive are the Men’s Bible Study Group and the Outreach Committee at Wrightsville United Methodist Church. The Men’s Bible Study Group meets each Thursday morning at 6:45 these early birds get a head start on their day with Bible study and fellowship. This group is made up of men of all ages and stages and is open to all men. And, Wrightsville United Methodist Church invites you to join them along with other Wrightsville Beach churches for the ecumenical community Thanksgiving service Sunday, Nov. 24, from 6-7 p.m., with communion and music led by The Sunday at Six Band.